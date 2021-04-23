Tom Bergeron teases new hosting gig but says he won't be returning to 'Dancing with the Stars'

Tom Bergeron is moving on after parting ways with "Dancing with the Stars" last year.

The veteran TV host, 65, confirmed he's getting back in front of the camera but it won't be for his former employer.

"I thought I would let you go into the weekend with some more information, some of which may disappoint some of you. I am returning to hosting — that is the part I hope doesn’t disappoint some of you," Bergeron, said Friday in a video on Twitter. "It’s not going to be a show that I previously hosted, however, it’s very reminiscent of a show I previously hosted."

Bergeron hosted "DWTS" for 28 seasons -- from 2005 to 2020 -- when he was let go from the series. His co-host Erin Andrews also exited after she started in 2014.

A rep for Bergeron told Fox News at the time, "ABC opted not to pick up Tom's option. In the fine tradition of Hollywood cliches, they're ‘Going in a different direction.'"

Meanwhile, Andrews took to social media. "Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing with the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons," she wrote at the time. "Those years wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels.''

In a joint statement from ABC and BBC Studios obtained by Fox News, the networks assured that "Bergeron will forever be part of the 'Dancing with the Stars' family."

"As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," the statement read.

ABC just announced "DWTS" was renewed for its 30th season and Tyra Banks, who replaced Bergeron and Andrews, will be returning as emcee.

In a statement in July, Banks said she’s a fan of the contest's approach of "fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk."

Banks lauded Bergeron as having set "a powerful stage" and said she’s excited to continue the legacy.