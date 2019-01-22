Tom Arnold splits from wife of 10 years Ashley Groussman

Tom Arnold and his wife of a decade, Ashley Groussman, have split, the actor confirmed late Monday that Groussman moved out of their shared home.

"For the last ... three years, it's been very unusual in the house," Arnold, 59, told Us Weekly. "But my kids and I have a whole life, a wonderful life. I've been telling my wife, 'It's OK. Just do whatever you gotta do.' So, she moved out."

"It's a long time coming and we have been together for almost 11 years. And very grateful. I have many good years," Arnold said. "I have my children because my wife."

"She has one life and she gets to live it exactly the way … The same thing with everybody," Arnold added of 42-year-old Groussman. "And I think it's hard. Sometimes in our society people put things on. Especially women, they can feel guilty."

He added, "I kept saying, 'Hey, listen. … You have done everything. We've been together. You've been amazing. There doesn't have to be a reason. There doesn't have to be a bad guy.'"

Arnold and Groussman tied the knot in 2009.

They welcomed son Jax Copeland Arnold in 2013 and daughter Quinn Sophie Arnold in 2015.

He was previously married to Roseanne Barr from 1990 to 1994, to Julie Armstrong from 1995 to 1999 and to Shelby Roos from 2002 to 2008.