Roseanne Barr's ex Tom Arnold still doesn't know how to react to sitcom star's racist Twitter scandal

Tom Arnold was left speechless after he was asked about his ex-wife Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet that got her fired from her namesake show in May.

Barr was fired from ABC's "Roseanne" after she tweeted a comment widely seen as racist, directed at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

On Thursday, Barr's ex appeared on the Australian radio show, “Kyle and Jackie O,” where he was played a clip of Barr angrily defending herself.

“I thought the b---- was white! Goddammit!" Barr yelled in her now-infamous video that was uploaded to her YouTube page in July.

Arnold had little to say after the clip was played and said he's still digesting the remarks Barr made.

“I can’t,” he began. “'I wish her the best. More power to her. What can I say?”

ROSEANNE BARR OPENS UP ABOUT HER LIFE AT HOME FOLLOWING HER FIRING FROM 'ROSEANNE'

Arnold, who was married to Barr from 1990 to 1994, added that when it comes to his ex making the news, he's not anymore in the loop than the general public.

“I kind of look at it and I am like, ‘Wow, that is crazy that that's happening,’” he said. “I might hear things because of my stepchildren, they might be reaching out to me or I might be helping them.”

The widespread outrage caused by Barr’s tweets is what ultimately led to ABC’s decision to fire the star from her rebooted sitcom.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said at the time that Barr's tweet was “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

ROSEANNE BARR-LESS 'THE CONNERS' LOSE 25 PERCENT OF VIEWERS FROM SERIES PREMIERE

In a June podcast interview with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, Barr repeatedly apologized for her tweets and said that she never "would have wittingly called any black person, a monkey.”

“I said to God, ‘I am willing to accept whatever consequences this brings because I know I’ve done wrong. I’m going to accept what the consequences are,’ and I do, and I have,” Barr said. “But they don’t ever stop. They don’t accept my apology or explanation. And I’ve made myself a hate magnet.”

Arnold previously said during a September episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” that Barr isn’t the same women she was when they were married.

“She wasn’t racist when I was with her,” he said. “Look at her Twitter feed, look at how she is. She couldn’t say one good thing about Obama. Something happened. But she wasn’t like that [before], though.”