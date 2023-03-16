Todd Chrisley's son Kyle threatened to kill coworker: police report

Todd Chrisley's son Kyle – who he shares with ex Teresa Terry – threatened to kill his coworker during a physical altercation on March 13 in Tennessee, according to a police report obtained by Fox News Digital.

The victim, Deven Campbell, told Smyrna Police that Kyle had struck him repeatedly in the face and upper body before waving a fixed blade knife at him while threatening to stab or kill him.

Officer Luke Weishaar wrote that he observed the victim's injuries to be bruises and lacerations made to the head, neck and hand.

Other witnesses at the scene during the altercation confirmed Kyle had waved a knife around and threatened Campbell, the police report stated.

Kyle appeared voluntarily on March 14 and was booked at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Bail was set at $3,000.

The former television personality was released after posting bail, Rutherford County Jail spokesperson Lisa Marchesoni confirmed to the Tennessean. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 20, per a citation obtained by Fox News Digital.

The attack comes roughly two months after Todd and his now-wife Julie Chrisley reported to prison over tax fraud.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison after a jury found the couple guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, in addition to conspiring to defraud the IRS.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie was given a seven-year sentence after initially being indicted in August 2019 on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. They will each have to complete 16 months of probation following the end of their prison sentences.

Julie's convictions included conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. She was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction of justice charges. She reported to the satellite minimum security camp at the BOP facility in Lexington, a source confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He checked into the minimum security facility, Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

The couple's daughter, Savannah Chrisley, recently appeared on the podcast "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe," and claimed her parents were not guilty of the charges they were convicted of.

"I know who my parents are," she said. "I know the things they have and have not done. I know the witch hunt. When the government wants someone, they want someone. They're going to do whatever it takes to make it look how they need it to look. There's no resentment whatsoever."

