Julie and Todd Chrisley's daughter Savannah says parents not guilty on fraud charges: 'I know the witch hunt'

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter Savannah is standing by her parents.

During an interview, Savannah claimed her parents are not guilty amid their tax fraud sentencing.

While her parents are set to file an appeal this month, Savannah suggested Todd and Julie are "100%" not guilty and hopes that this appeal "will show those things" on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristow" podcast.

When asked if Savannah had any resentment toward her parents after their financial crimes, she said that she did not.

"I know who my parents are," she remarked. "I know the things they have and have not done. I know the witch hunt. When the government wants someone, they want someone. They're going to do whatever it takes to make it look how they need it to look. There's no resentment whatsoever."

The 26-year-old recalled the shocking moment when the guilty verdict was read and her parents’ emotional reaction to the daunting news.

"I will never forget the moment, sitting in that courtroom every day, a four-week trial," Savannah detailed. "And it took three days for the verdict to come back."

"I will never forget when they stood up to read the verdicts and it was like, ‘guilty, guilty, guilty,’ like over and over and over again," she continued.

"I just saw the looks on my parents' faces and just everything, they were just in tears. We were not expecting that, we were like, 'There's no way.'"

The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison after a jury found the couple guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, in addition to conspiring to defraud the IRS.

Savannah’s comments come on the heels of former reality star Kyle Chrisley being arrested for aggravated assault in Tennessee, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The 32-year-old, who appeared alongside his family on "Chrisley Knows Best," was taken into custody by the Smyrna Police Department on Tuesday. A warrant was issued for Kyle's arrest due to an alleged incident that occurred on Monday, according to a press release from department representative Heather Kent.

"The report alleged that Kyle Chrisley, 32, an employee of Penske Truck Rental in Smyrna, was involved in a physical altercation with a supervisor and further allegations were made that a "fixed blade" was brandished by Chrisley during the incident," the press release stated.

"Bond was set at $3,000 and Chrisley was transported to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center."

The former television personality was released after posting bail, Rutherford County Jail spokesperson Lisa Marchesoni confirmed to the Tennessean. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 20, per a citation obtained by Fox News Digital.

