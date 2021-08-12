Todd Chrisley says he's 'not interested' in sitting down with estranged daughter Lindsie

Todd Chrisley revealed that while he'll always care about his estranged daughter Lindsie, he's not interested in sitting down and talking to her.

The reality TV star appeared on People magazine's "Reality Check" and spoke about their dynamic.

There are "certain things in life that I don't think you get past. And unfortunately, I think that's where Lindsie and I are," the 52-year-old admitted.

He also called the 31-year-old the "catalyst" into the tax evasion investigation that his family was involved in and alleged again that Lindsie spread negative rumors about him in the media.

The patriarch said that Lindsie did reach out via text message a "couple weeks ago asking if we could sit down with our attorneys present."

"And I am not interested in that," the "Chrisley Knows Best" star confessed. "You have to be careful because anger is a tricky thing. And if you hold on to the anger it almost becomes like the fuel that fuels you to allow it to grow bigger and bigger. And I just don't have any anger anymore."

"The hurt is still there," Chrisley explained. "And I think the hurt will always be there. But I'm not looking to intrude in Lindsie's life. We're leading a very full life, and I wish nothing but the greatest joys and blessings for Lindsie and for Jackson."

Lindsie is Chrisley's oldest daughter with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry. Lindsie has one son with her ex-husband, Will Campbell. They filed for divorce in July 2021.

Contention between Lindsie and her family stems from an incident in 2019. She accused Chrisley and her half-brother, Chase Chrisley, of attempting to extort her with a sex video of her and " Bachelorette " star Robby Hayes. However, her half-sister Savannah Chrisley, 23, said at the time that the tape never existed and no one has publicly said they have seen it.

Chrisley has denied the allegations. He told People that he’s upset by her decision to make their family matters public, but still considers her part of the family.

"As I’ve said before, it’s heartbreaking that Lindsie feels the need to air her private issues in public. But whatever she says, she is still my daughter and Chase and Savannah’s sister," Chrisley told the outlet.

"We have always loved her, we will always love her, and we are here for her," he added.