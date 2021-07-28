Lindsie Chrisley announces the end of her marriage to Will Campbell: 'While one door closes, another opens'

Lindsie Chrisley and Will Campbell are ending their marriage after almost a decade together.

The star announced the news of her divorce on Instagram Tuesday with a photo of herself sitting with her and Campbell’s 9-year-old son, Jackson, in their new empty house in Atlanta, Ga.

"While one door closes, another opens," she captioned the post. "It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage."

The duo is all smiles in the photo as Chrisley goes on to note that she and Campbell remain friends and have the "greatest respect & love for one another," adding that she’s grateful for the time they shared together.

"We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much," she wrote.

Chrisley concluded her post by noting that she’s hoping to use this time of "new beginnings" to get a fresh start on her life.

"Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead & a fresh space with the move this week," she concluded. "Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we work through this challenging time for our family."

People notes the duo got together in 2009 before eloping in 2012. The entire story played out on the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best" in Season 1. The relationship caused a rift between her and her father, Todd, that’s since ballooned into some very public legal drama.

This isn’t the first time that Chrisley has said her marriage was ending. She told People in 2016 that she was filing for divorce from Campbell. The two later reconciled and decided to remain together. However, fans began to notice something was amiss when he stopped appearing on the "Coffee Convos" podcast in recent weeks.

Chrisley has been having a difficult week. In addition to the divorce news, she was the subject of a police report after she allegedly threw a drink at one of her brother’s friends inside an Atlanta bar over the weekend.

According to the filing obtained by TMZ, the 31-year-old allegedly threw a glass that contained a drink at her brother Chase Chrisley’s pal, Austin Duriez, for an "unexplained reason." The weaponized beverage allegedly struck Duriez in the head.

Duriez got a bouncer to escort Chrisley out of the bar around 1 a.m. local time. She alleged to the outlet through her lawyers that only a tiny amount of liquid, if any, actually hit Duriez. The attorney also accused Duriez of allegedly "accosting" Lindsie and her group of friends and further alleged that "one of her friends had to push him off her." Her lawyer also maintained that it was Duriez who was the one allegedly escorted out of the bar.

Chrisley's attorney had no comment when reached by Fox News.

Contention between Chrisley and her family stems from an incident in 2019. She accused Todd and Chase Chrisley of attempting to extort her with a sex video of her and "Bachelorette" star Robby Hayes. However, her sister Savannah Chrisley, 23, said at the time that the tape never existed and no one has publicly said they have seen it.

In October of that year, Chrisley publicly stated that she would not be commenting on the situation with her father and brother any longer.

