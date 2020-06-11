Todd Chrisley slams online troll who criticized biracial granddaughter's skin: I 'pray God tempers your heart'

Todd Chrisley is known to frequently speak his mind on all types of matters and this time, things got personal when he responded to criticism centered on the color of his granddaughter’s skin.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” star and his 7-year-old granddaughter Chloe opened up on his podcast, “Chrisley Confessions,” about how the family has been holding up amid the George Floyd protests and the racism their family endures given the fact Chloe is biracial.

The 51-year-old shared a photo of himself with Chloe to Instagram on Wednesday accompanied by the caption, “Silent Racism, I Love How God Made Me, and It’s Enough. Today I am joined by surprise guest Chloe for a conversation about race and racism in America. Plus your questions about how the show affects regular life.”

However, after sharing the dual selfie with the adorable young lady, one commenter took umbrage with the fact Chloe was born to a white father and black mother.

“I’m sorry I don’t like it marry your own color it really screws up the kids,” wrote the commenter -- whom the father of five quickly eschewed in response, according to Us Weekly.

“Hello Patti,” Chrisley wrote, calling out the social media user by name. “I hope that the lord [sic] lets you live long enough to see that color doesn’t screw kids up, but ignorance and hate most certainly will, I will pray that God tempers your heart and that he [sic] grants you clarity.”

The comments on Chrisley's post have since been turned off.

In the midst of the Black Lives Matter protests converging worldwide, Chrisley’s daughter Savannah, 22 -- who is an aunt of Chloe’s and half-sister to Kyle Chrisley -- recently spoke about the fear she said she feels for her niece’s future because of the color of her skin.

Savannah's remarks came after she was criticized on social media for not speaking up in support of the protests, and she detailed her emotions in an Instagram post last month, writing: "I have gotten some comments about why I haven't addressed what's gone on in Minneapolis...of course a lot you say 'oh she's a privileged white girl...' but frankly YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHO I AM!!”

She continued in the lengthy post, which was accompanied by a photo of herself with Chloe: "I have conversations about it and I'm trying to process it myself. My dad and I sat and had a lengthy conversation about it and we were heartbroken and scared for Chloe's future. We live in a world where we have to teach her to be EXTRA cautious around police officers because of the color of her skin...IT HAS TO STOP!!"

"I have ALWAYS and WILL always stand up for what is right. Yes...it took me a few days to comment but that's because I was struggling with it myself. I do believe that something good will come through this heartache that we are all feeling together,” she added. "George Floyd will forever be remembered."