TLC Cancels Kate Gosselin's Reality Show After 150 Episodes

Kate Gosselin's reality show, which changed its name to "Kate Plus 8" after her messy, public split from her ex-husband Jon Gosselin, has been canceled, People magazine reported Monday.

"TLC has decided not to renew another season of Kate Plus 8," a TLC representative said in a statement. "By the end of this season Kate Plus 8 will have hit the 150 episode mark (including Jon & Kate Plus 8); an exceptional milestone. TLC hopes to check in with Kate and the family periodically with specials in the future."

The reality show, originally called "Jon & Kate Plus 8," launched the couple and their brood of eight children -- twins and sextuplets -- to stardom in 2007.

While the show's ratings spiked as the Gosselins' on-screen bickering escalated into divorce, viewers dropped off after the couple separated and Jon Gosselin left the show in 2009.

Rumors of the couple's affairs, arguments and demanding behavior also took a toll on their popularity. Kate Gosselin's much-mocked stint on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2010, while bolstering ratings on that ABC series, did little to rehabilitate her image and boost ratings for her own show.

The last episode of the reality show will air Sept. 12, People said.

In an interview last week on NBC's "Today Show," Kate Gosselin, 36, brushed off rumors of the show's imminent cancellation.

"There is a lot of talk about it and nobody's told me," she said with a laugh. "We'll still be on TV as long as you're watching."

Following the announcement, Gosselin posted an upbeat statement about the cancellation on Twitter.

"We've had a great run!" she wrote. "While it is very sad for me and the kids (there were many tears at the breakfast table this morning!), we are looking forward with great anticipation to our bright future!"

After the show, Gosselin said she plans to focus on "motivational speaking, book writing & other fun work opportunities that come my way … And maybe even some dating??!!"