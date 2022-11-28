Tish Cyrus seemingly confirms relationship with 'Prison Break' star Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus is moving on.

On Sunday, Cyrus took to her Instagram story to share an image hugging "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell.

"Thanks for the cute photo," she wrote, tagging the photographer, Vijat M. She also tagged Purcell and added a red heart emoji.

In the image, Cyrus, 55, and Purcell, 52, are sitting on the pool ledge overlooking the ocean during Miley Cyrus’ 30th birthday celebration.

Miley turned 30 on Wednesday, but according to US Weekly, the "Wrecking Ball" singer hosted a party on Sunday.

Reps for Tish and Dominic did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Although Tish hasn’t shared Purcell on her social media before this weekend, fans noticed she left red heart emojis under an Instagram post the actor shared in July.

In September, Tish left a comment on a post the actor shared with his family.

"It says it all really. 4 kids under the age of four. (think I’m 31 here). Wouldn’t change a thing," Purcell captioned his post with his children. "Very proud of all my children and being a dad. Best job ever. F—kin hard though."

"It really does say EVERYTHING," Tish wrote, adding a laughing face emoji.

A rep for Tish had "no comment" when reached out to by Fox News Digital.

In April, Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The filing in Williamson County, Tennessee, also indicated that Tish and Billy Ray have lived separately since February 2020. It appears the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement, and Tish asked the court to make an "equitable division and distribution" of the marital assets.

The two tied the knot in 1993 and share five adult children together: Miley, 30, Noah, 22, Brandi, 35, Trace, 33, and Braison, 28.

This wasn't the first time Billy Ray and Tish had initiated divorce proceedings.

Billy Ray first filed for divorce in 2010, but ended up withdrawing his petition months later. Tish filed for divorce in 2013, telling People magazine: "This is a personal matter and we are working to find a resolution that is in the best interest of our family. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

However, the two managed to work things out in couple's therapy.

This time, the couple seem to be over for good. Billy Ray has also moved on and is engaged to his much younger girlfriend, Firerose.

Speculation that Billy Ray had popped the question began in August when Firerose was seen wearing a diamond ring in an Instagram photo. The 61-year-old singer confirmed the news in early November, telling People he and his 34-year-old fiancé have a "happy, pure love."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.