Miley Cyrus' mom talks singer's sobriety, says she's the 'cleanest person' she knows

Miley Cyrus’ mom, Tish, opened up about her daughter’s sobriety in a new interview, referring to the pop star as the “cleanest person” she knows.

Miley, 27, made the decision to go sober in November because of a vocal chord surgery. She chose to remain sober afterward.

“Everybody thinks Miley is like this wild thing," Tish, 53, said on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast on Monday.

MILEY CYRUS, BOYFRIEND CODY SIMPSON SHOW OFF THEIR DANCE MOVES ON SOCIAL MEDIA: 'LET'S GET BACK TO WERK'

The mom of five explained: "First of all, Miley doesn't even smoke pot anymore. She smokes CBD only. She doesn't drink.”

She added: “She's the cleanest person I know. She's like, she's just so solid."

"The Last Song" producer continued to reveal that her daughter’s healthy habits include yoga, working out, and clean eating.

KAITLYNN CARTER SAYS SHE AND MILEY CYRUS WORKED 'HARD' TO KEEP THEIR RELATIONSHIP PRIVATE: 'IT'S SO HARD'

Although the two have a solid relationship now, Tish admitted there was a time when Miley was “pushing the boundaries” with her.

“We were arguing and I was punishing her ... just being a full mama bear," Tish said. "But I think she always knew that I did those things because I loved her. And so, it just worked."

Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus also share children Brandi, 33, Trace, 31, Braison, 26, and Noah, 20.

Since all of her kids are in their 20s and 30s, Tish has loosened up her rules when it comes to marijuana.

MILEY CYRUS REVEALS SHE DECIDED TO STAY SOBER AFTER VOCAL SURGERY BECAUSE OF ‘FAMILY HISTORY’ OF ADDICTION

“Even a few years ago, I would never consider smoking pot with my family, but now I do. It's really nuts because, now that they're older, we're also friends," she told the podcast hosts.

Tish added: "When all five kids are together, they always find something to argue about. When everybody is smoking, that does not happen at all."

Miley opened up about her sobriety in an interview with Variety earlier this month and ultimately said the decision was to better her emotional state.

NOAH CYRUS ADMITS BEING IN SISTER MILEY'S SHADOW WAS 'ABSOLUTELY UNBEARABLE'

"It's really hard because especially being young, there's that stigma of 'You're no fun,'" the "Mother's Daughter" singer said regarding her choice to be sober.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cyrus added: "It's like, 'Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I'm fun.' The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time. I don't want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready."