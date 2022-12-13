Timothée Chalamet shares photo celebrating the wrap of 'Dune: Part Two'

Actor Timothée Chalamet celebrated wrapping the production of "Dune: Part Two" by sharing a picture of the actor on the film's set with his father.

The star shared the news via an Instagram post on Monday alongside dad Marc Chalamet in the desert. "DUNE 2 WRAPPED," Chalamet wrote in the caption before adding, "with desert dad!" as sand dunes loom in the background.

The movie is based on American author Frank Herbert's science fiction book series called the Dune Chronicles. The initial film, which was released in 2021, was a commercial success, bringing in over $400 million at the box office, along with an anticipated release on Warner Bros.' streaming platform HBO Max.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Moreover, "Dune" received 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and won an Oscar for Best Cinematography.

Production for the "Dune" sequel took place across Europe and the Middle East in Hungary, Italy and the United Arab Emirates. The movie is directed by Denis Villeneuve, who directed the original 2021 reboot film.

Chalamet's first breakout movie role occurred in 2017's "Call Me By Your Name" directed by Luca Guadagnino, where the young heartthrob received his first Oscar nomination for the role of Elio Perlman.

The "Dune" sequel will see Chalamet alongside well-known Hollywood stars, including Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista and Stellan Skarsgård.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although production has wrapped, the film will not hit theaters for nearly a year, on Nov. 3, 2023.

"It’s something you don’t get to do with movies – revisit," Chalamet said during an interview in October. "Actually though, I’m feeling that with ‘Dune.’ Speaking about how cycles match life. I was younger when I did it the first time and was kind of blindsided by how big that movie was. And now, as Paul Atreides becomes more sure on his heels, I feel more sure on my heels, too."