Tim Tebow talks engagement, baseball and new ‘Million Dollar Mile’ hosting gig: ‘I’m so happy with my life’

Tim Tebow is living in a dream.

The 31-year-old former NFL quarterback who proposed to his girlfriend, former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 23, at his family’s farm near Jacksonville, Fla. made things official with a 7.25-carat solitaire ring in January and has been on cloud nine ever since.

“I’m so happy with my life,” the University of Florida alum told People in an interview published on Thursday. “Each day is very exciting to me.”

Not only has the ESPN college football analyst found the love of his life, but he’s also found himself as the host of the new CBS competition series “Million Dollar Mile,” which is the latest in a handful of Hollywood projects executive produced by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

“It was a great opportunity,” Tebow told the outlet of the hosting gig. “The more I heard about the show, the more epic I knew it was going to be. And it’s awesome. It’s great family entertainment where you watch world-class athletes as they compete.”

“Million Dollar Mile” contestants – known as “runners” – compete to race through a mile-long obstacle course set up in the streets of downtown Los Angeles. The caveat being that the runners are given a two-minute head start before being chased down by an elite group of athletes known as “defenders” whose mission it is to protect the million-dollar prize.

The quarterback-turned-baseball player will also play this season for the New York Mets’ triple-A affiliate, the Syracuse Mets, which means he could see himself in the big leagues soon – a dream he said that has been years in the making.

“I’m so thrilled about it. I’m working on my skills, keeping up with my training and keeping myself from getting hurt,” said the outfielder. “I’ve got a lot going on. There’s the show, which I love. There’s baseball, which I love. There’s Demi, who I love. Everything is just amazing. I’m really blessed in so many ways.”

As for Nel-Peters, Tebow said he misses his fiancée dearly and said he’s had to adjust to being away from his bride-to-be – a task that he noted is only achievable due to their grueling schedules.

“She’s in South Africa right now,” he told the magazine during his recent press tour. “I really miss her. But we’re both super busy these days, which helps when we’re away from each other.”

“Million Dollar Mile” premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.