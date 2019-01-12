Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' engagement ring from Tim Tebow: Everything you need to know

What a ring!

Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters said “yes” when Tim Tebow popped the question at his family's farm outside of Jacksonville, Florida earlier this week – and he presented his bride-to-be with quite the sparkler.

Though the designer of the gorgeous 7.25-carat ring remains unknown at this time, Kathryn Money, VP of Strategy and Merchandising at ethically-sourced jeweler Brilliant Earth, told Fox News that the momentous piece is undoubtedly worth a pretty penny.

RUTH BADER GINSBURG'S FAMOUS 'DISSENT' NECKLACE SELLS OUT AT BANANA REPUBLIC BEFORE IT EVEN GOES ON SALE

“Demi-Leigh’s gorgeous ring features a show-stopping round diamond in a solitaire white gold or platinum setting,” Money said in a Jan. 11 interview.

“Tim described the ring as internally flawless (sweetly comparing this quality to his fiancée), which dramatically increases the value of the diamond. Assuming high color and clarity characteristics, we estimate the value of the ring between $500,000 through 850,000 or more,” she continued.

With the ring’s classic solitaire style highlighting the diamond beautifully, Money further described the piece as totally “timeless.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Round solitaire diamond engagement rings never go out of style!” she exclaimed.

Celebrating with family and friends with a surprise party immediately after their engagement, Tebow, 31, and Nel-Peters, 23, continued the festivities into Friday with a trip to Walt Disney World.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Mariah Haas, Stephanie Nolasco and Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.