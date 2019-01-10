Tim Tebow engaged to former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Tim Tebow and former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters are engaged!

"Any dreams I've ever had, you've exceeded them all! I love you and I can't wait to spend forever with you!" the South African-born beauty queen captioned a series of photos from the couple's special moment on Instagram on Thursday.

Tebow posted, "Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

The former NFL quarterback popped the question with a 7.25-carat sparkler on Wednesday at his family's farm outside of Jacksonville, Florida, according to People magazine.

“I’m so excited for the wedding, and I can’t wait to spend forever with Tim," Nel-Peters, 23, told the outlet.

Per People, Tebow, 31, secretly flew in Nel-Peters’ family and her closest pals from South Africa so they could be there for the pair's engagement, along with the former NFL pro's loved ones.

“I actually wasn’t really nervous,” Tebow, who got down on one knee underneath a wooden arbor flanked by flowers, admitted. “I was excited. I wanted everything to be perfect and to go smoothly. But I wasn’t nervous to actually ask her.”

The surprises didn’t stop there though. According to People, South African singer Matthew Mole was also on hand to sing the newly engaged couple one of their favorite tunes — “The Wedding Song.”

Last December, the model opened up about her relationship with Tebow to Fox News.

"It’s wonderful to be able to share my life experiences with somebody who's so understanding and supportive," Nel-Peters told us. "He supports me in everything that I do. He’s just the sweetest person ever and it’s such an honor for me to be able to get to share my experiences with him."

