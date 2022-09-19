Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Country
Published

Country star Tim McGraw takes a tumble at his concert and falls into fans

It's unclear if Tim McGraw's wife of 26 years, Faith Hill, was in attendance

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Tim McGraw falls offstage while performing Video

Tim McGraw falls offstage while performing

Tim McGraw recently fell off the stage during a concert. He took advantage of the opportunity and started greeting fans.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tim McGraw accidentally took the whole "Just To See You Smile" thing a little too far at his Arizona concert this weekend when he fell off the stage while performing one of his hit songs.

While singing his song, "I Like It, I Love It," at the Boots in the Park concert, the country crooner had almost too much rhythm while trying to recover from kneeling on the stage then moving into a squat position and subsequently allowing himself to tumble back into the crowd.

In videos captured by fans, the 55-year-old tries to maintain his balance when he eventually just gives in and falls backward.

McGraw seemed to recover quickly as he hops back up to greet more of his screaming fans.

Tim McGraw had fun performing for his fans, even after falling off the stage.

Tim McGraw had fun performing for his fans, even after falling off the stage. (Kevin Winter)

TIM MCGRAW AND FAITH HILL SET TO STAR IN 'YELLOWSTONE' PREQUEL

The incident comes the same weekend as rapper Post Malone fell through a hole on his stage, injuring himself.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have been married for 26 years and share three daughters.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have been married for 26 years and share three daughters. (Kate Green/Getty Images for Paramount+)

This isn't the first time McGraw has had a scare of his own accord. In 2018, McGraw had to get medical treatment after collapsing at a show in Ireland.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tim McGraw is not slated to perform until next month in California.

Tim McGraw is not slated to perform until next month in California. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

It's unclear if the singer and "Yellowstone" actor's wife, country star Faith Hill, was in attendance at McGraw's Sunday performance.

The two share three daughters together.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending