Tim McGraw, Faith Hill celebrate daughter Maggie's birthday in NYC

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw enjoyed a family outing over the weekend.

Hill and McGraw were recently spotted at the Polo Bar in New York City to celebrate daughter Maggie’s 24th birthday.

The country music power couple sported casual looks, and their other two daughters — Gracie, 25, and Audrey, 20 — also attended.

Hill was dressed in a long, black dress with her hair pulled up in a messy bun, and McGraw sported a polo tucked into white pants and classic brown cowboy boots. Maggie, the birthday girl, wore a flowery white dress and a pair of cowboy boots.

McGraw took to Instagram on Maggie's Aug. 12 birthday and shared a sweet message along with a picture of Maggie smiling in a cowboy hat.

"Happy 24th birthday to our remarkable middle daughter MAGGIE! Your mom, sisters and I are so very proud of you. Your drive, work ethic and enthusiastic determination to make the world a better place inspires me every single day....... I love you Mags-a-Million!!!! Dad," he wrote.

McGraw and Hill co-starred in the "Yellowstone" prequel series "1883." The country stars portray James and Margaret Dutton in Taylor Sheridan's drama series.

In "1883," the Dutton family embarks on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. The 10-episode series was released at the end of last year.

McGraw previously told Fox News acting opposite his wife only enhances his performance.

"In the middle of a scene, there are little gestures that she'll give me — like when she knows that I'm off track a little bit. She'd give me that look to set me back straight," he admitted.

"Just like when we're singing on stage, and I'm singing flat on my harmony part. I'll get that look from her, and I know I better straighten up because I'm not doing this well enough. So we definitely have that sort of communication between us," McGraw added.

McGraw and Hill tied the knot in October 1996 and will celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary this year.

After wrapping up "1883," McGraw went back on tour. His next stop in Southern California is Sept. 9. He will continue to play shows in California and Arizona through October.