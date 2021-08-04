Tim McGraw and Faith Hill set to star in 'Yellowstone' prequel

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are heading to the small screen.

The country icons will star in "1883," a prequel to Paramount's popular drama series "Yellowstone." Oscar-nominee Sam Elliott will also star in the show, set to debut on Paramount+.

Both McGraw, 54, and Hill, 53, took to Instagram to share the news of their casting in the western drama.

"A lot of you have probably heard by now that we're on to a new project and we're pretty excited about it," McGraw said in a video shared on the app. "Faith and I get to star alongside Sam Elliot, I mean goodness gracious, for the new ‘Yellowstone’ prequel called ‘1883.’"

He said the show will be a "fantastic family saga" that will chronicle the earlier days of the Dutton family, "their journey to Montana and how they founded the ranch up there."

The "Country Strong" actor gushed over writer Taylor Sheridan, who McGraw called "one of the most special writers I've had the pleasure [of] reading material from."

"We couldn't be more excited," he continued, explaining that the show is the reason behind him growing out his beard – a common question from fans in recent days.

Hill also shared a brief video of herself joyously holding up the first page from her script for the first episode of "1883."

"Finally the day has come when I get to share some exciting news with you!" she wrote in the caption. "I will be playing Margaret Dutton, the original matriarch of the Dutton family in the Yellowstone prequel 1883."

The singer added: "Just wait, you have never seen anything like this!"

In a press release obtained by Fox News, McGraw added that the role was a "dream job."

"The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life," he continued. " As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew."

Hill added: "The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team."

Elliot, 76, will play Shea Brennan, a "tough as nails" cowboy with a painful past.

"It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer," he stated. "I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature, and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it."