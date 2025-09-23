Tim McGraw shares why his bold new haircut is here to stay

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tim McGraw is officially sticking with his new look.

The country music icon shared the inspiration behind his decision to shave his head, a hairstyle he showed off during a stroll in Nashville this July in photos obtained by People. He also explained that it was the opinion of a certain someone that made him want to commit to the change.

"It was so hot this summer, and I just decided to do it," he said to E! News at the iHeartRadio Festival on Sept. 20.

McGraw, 58, then admitted that he is ready to keep the buzz cut going – because his wife, Faith Hill, loves it.

"Once I did it, I really liked it and then my wife liked it even better," he said.

He added, "I’m like, when my wife likes something, I’m going to keep it."

McGraw and Hill first met in 1994, but didn't start dating until 1996. They got married later that year. The couple share three daughters: Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

In May, the country star opened up about his nearly 30-year marriage to Hill and explained how she managed to help the country star turn his life around.

"I’ve been lucky. I’ve been very fortunate. First off, meeting my wife saved my life. I was a wild man," he said on the "Tracy Lawrence’s Road House" podcast. "I was having fun."

"She turned my life around. I couldn’t have found a better woman. Not only beautiful and talented, but just a good, good person. And then having our daughters," McGraw added. "It’s life-changing. They make you a better person, and they certainly calm the demons in you."

"[Fatherhood] changed my perspective. It changed the way I thought about what my future would be. It certainly took me out of myself," said McGraw, who's been sober since 2008 and has candidly spoken in the past about how Hill supported him in quitting alcohol.

The country superstar revealed in a 2023 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that without his wife, his life and career might’ve already been over.

"I guarantee you, had I not gotten married to Faith at 29 years old, A, I probably would've ran my career into the ground, and B, I would've died already with my career into the ground, one or the other, and it wouldn't have ever been where it's at now," McGraw said.

