Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw shares why his bold new haircut is here to stay

Singer credits hot Tennessee weather and wife Faith Hill's approval for maintaining new look

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Tim McGraw reveals ‘best part’ of wife Faith Hill’s birthday Video

Tim McGraw reveals ‘best part’ of wife Faith Hill’s birthday

Country star Tim McGraw tells Fox News Digital the surprising gift he gave wife Faith Hill on her birthday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tim McGraw is officially sticking with his new look.

The country music icon shared the inspiration behind his decision to shave his head, a hairstyle he showed off during a stroll in Nashville this July in photos obtained by People. He also explained that it was the opinion of a certain someone that made him want to commit to the change.

"It was so hot this summer, and I just decided to do it," he said to E! News at the iHeartRadio Festival on Sept. 20.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD DITCHES SIGNATURE PLATINUM BLONDE LOOK IN DRAMATIC HAIR TRANSFORMATION

Tim McGraw

Country singer Tim McGraw initially shaved his head after Nashville's sweltering summer heat prompted the change. (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

McGraw, 58, then admitted that he is ready to keep the buzz cut going – because his wife, Faith Hill, loves it.

"Once I did it, I really liked it and then my wife liked it even better," he said.

Tim McGraw

While Tim McGraw has been keeping his cowboy hat on during many recent performances, his shaved head can still be seen from some angles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

He added, "I’m like, when my wife likes something, I’m going to keep it." 

McGraw and Hill first met in 1994, but didn't start dating until 1996. They got married later that year. The couple share three daughters: Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and their two daughters on the red carpet

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and two of their daughters, Audrey and Maggie, at the Academy of Country Music Honors. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

In May, the country star opened up about his nearly 30-year marriage to Hill and explained how she managed to help the country star turn his life around. 

"I’ve been lucky. I’ve been very fortunate. First off, meeting my wife saved my life. I was a wild man," he said on the "Tracy Lawrence’s Road House" podcast. "I was having fun."

TIM MCGRAW CANCELS UPCOMING COLORADO PERFORMANCE DUE TO BACK SURGERY

"She turned my life around. I couldn’t have found a better woman. Not only beautiful and talented, but just a good, good person. And then having our daughters," McGraw added. "It’s life-changing. They make you a better person, and they certainly calm the demons in you."

"[Fatherhood] changed my perspective. It changed the way I thought about what my future would be. It certainly took me out of myself," said McGraw, who's been sober since 2008 and has candidly spoken in the past about how Hill supported him in quitting alcohol.

Tim McGraw_Faith Hill

McGraw and Hill first met in 1994, but didn't start dating until 1996. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The country superstar revealed in a 2023 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that without his wife, his life and career might’ve already been over.

"I guarantee you, had I not gotten married to Faith at 29 years old, A, I probably would've ran my career into the ground, and B, I would've died already with my career into the ground, one or the other, and it wouldn't have ever been where it's at now," McGraw said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue