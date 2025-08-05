Carrie Underwood ditches signature platinum blonde look in dramatic hair transformation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carrie Underwood is trading in her signature platinum blonde hairstyle for her natural color.

The country music powerhouse stunned fans after unveiling her natural hair color for the first time in three decades.

"Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old," Underwood confessed on Instagram. "But I thought it might be time to give it a second chance."

CARRIE UNDERWOOD FULLY EMBRACES TRADITIONAL COUNTRY LIVING ON HER TENNESSEE FARM

Underwood, 42, accompanied her social media caption with selfies of her new look.

The bold move comes after years of rocking her lighter blonde locks, a trademark style since her rise to fame on "American Idol."

The photos and video show the "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer with soft darker blonde tones and a fresh, natural glam on display.

The "Before He Cheats" crooner had fans flooding the comments section with compliments – one fan wrote, "I love it this color! I want to go darker now!"

Another comment read, "I love that new color on you. The blonde looks good too. Natural beauty."

Other fans gushed over the singer and said Underwood "would look beautiful with any color."

While the country star just went back to her roots, Underwood has also been embracing traditional country living on her Tennessee farm.

When she isn't performing or working as a judge on "American Idol," she spends time at her family farm just outside Nashville. There, Underwood and husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, practice homesteading.

Underwood grows produce and raises livestock – she has been dabbling in canning foods and crocheting clothing, all seemingly part of her move to live a simpler life.

In July, she shared photos of tomatoes and peaches she'd grown. In June, she shared a post about an experience she had tending to her sheep.

Underwood explained that, at the time, she'd gone to her orchard to feed some of her animals, and while she was checking on her fruit, she got the idea to pray.

"I love praying out loud in the orchard…it’s so beautiful and peaceful," she wrote. "I was about 15 seconds into my chat when I was surprised by a snake in the blueberry bush. Just a rat snake…nothing dangerous. But he was there…JUST as I began to pray. It obviously made me think…about God…about the devil.

She said the moment made her pause and wonder deeper about the spiritual symbolism.

"The devil is always there…watching…lurking…even when we feel at our closest with God. Being a Christian isn’t a free ticket out of trouble. The world is full of evil…BUT God is with us. The snake and I kept our eyes on each other…but I got what I came for, finished my prayer and went about my morning…having faith that Mr. Snakey and the devil will both be moving along…out of my orchard and out of my way!"

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.