Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood ditches signature platinum blonde look in dramatic hair transformation

'American Idol' alum trades signature platinum blonde for new look on social media

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Carrie Underwood performs America the Beautiful at President Trumps inauguration Video

Carrie Underwood performs America the Beautiful at President Trumps inauguration

Singer Carrie Underwood performs America the Beautiful after President Trump is sworn into office. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carrie Underwood is trading in her signature platinum blonde hairstyle for her natural color. 

The country music powerhouse stunned fans after unveiling her natural hair color for the first time in three decades.

"Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old," Underwood confessed on Instagram. "But I thought it might be time to give it a second chance."

CARRIE UNDERWOOD FULLY EMBRACES TRADITIONAL COUNTRY LIVING ON HER TENNESSEE FARM

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood ditches her signature platinum blonde hairstyle for her natural color. (Duane Prokop/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom)

Underwood, 42, accompanied her social media caption with selfies of her new look.

The bold move comes after years of rocking her lighter blonde locks, a trademark style since her rise to fame on "American Idol." 

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The photos and video show the "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer with soft darker blonde tones and a fresh, natural glam on display.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood's fans were quick to praise her new look. (Getty Images)

The "Before He Cheats" crooner had fans flooding the comments section with compliments – one fan wrote, "I love it this color! I want to go darker now!"

carrie underwood winning american idol

The bold move comes after years of rocking her platinum blonde locks, a trademark look since her rise to fame on "American Idol."  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Another comment read, "I love that new color on you. The blonde looks good too. Natural beauty."

Other fans gushed over the singer and said Underwood "would look beautiful with any color."

While the country star just went back to her roots, Underwood has also been embracing traditional country living on her Tennessee farm. 

When she isn't performing or working as a judge on "American Idol," she spends time at her family farm just outside Nashville. There, Underwood and husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, practice homesteading.

Carrie underwood holding a large tomato

Carrie Underwood has said that she likes to grow different varieties of tomatoes on her farm. (Carrie Underwood/Instagram)

Underwood grows produce and raises livestock – she has been dabbling in canning foods and crocheting clothing, all seemingly part of her move to live a simpler life.

In July, she shared photos of tomatoes and peaches she'd grown. In June, she shared a post about an experience she had tending to her sheep.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Carrie Underwood with her sheep on her farm

Carrie Underwood poses with two of her sheep at her farm outside Nashville, Tennessee. (Carrie Underwood/Instagram)

Underwood explained that, at the time, she'd gone to her orchard to feed some of her animals, and while she was checking on her fruit, she got the idea to pray.

"I love praying out loud in the orchard…it’s so beautiful and peaceful," she wrote. "I was about 15 seconds into my chat when I was surprised by a snake in the blueberry bush. Just a rat snake…nothing dangerous. But he was there…JUST as I began to pray. It obviously made me think…about God…about the devil.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

She said the moment made her pause and wonder deeper about the spiritual symbolism.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The devil is always there…watching…lurking…even when we feel at our closest with God. Being a Christian isn’t a free ticket out of trouble. The world is full of evil…BUT God is with us. The snake and I kept our eyes on each other…but I got what I came for, finished my prayer and went about my morning…having faith that Mr. Snakey and the devil will both be moving along…out of my orchard and out of my way!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending