Tim McGraw shares photo from his ‘Game of Thrones’-themed dinner with wife Faith Hill and their kids

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are enjoying some quality family time with their kids.

On Monday, McGraw, 53, took to social media to share a photo of the couple and their three daughters dressed up as characters from "Game of Thrones" for a themed dinner party at home.

"So we had a "Game of Thrones" themed dinner at home with the kiddos," he wrote. "Merry Christmas!"

McGraw portrayed Tormund Giantsbane, while Hill, 53, dressed up as The Night King. Their daughters -- Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19 -- were Joffrey Baratheon, Arya Stark and Sansa Stark.

The following day, the "I Called Mama" crooner shared that he was prepping for a Christmas Eve meal.

"Game on! Christmas Eve sauce is cookin!!" McGraw wrote. "That Santa above the stove has been making our family smile for a whole lotta years! #MerryChristmas y'all!."

Earlier this month, the country icon gave fans a peek at the massive Christmas tree he was decorating and even made a little joke at Hill's expense.

In a trio of images shared to social media, McGraw could be seen high in the air on a very tall ladder decorating an over-sized tree.

He then made note of the seemingly-dangerous height in the caption.

"A: Santa's lead flying reindeer B: wife trying to get rid of me before Christmas," he teased.

