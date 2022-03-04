'My Three Sons' star Tim Considine dead at 81

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Tim Considine, who played the oldest brother in "My Three Sons" during the 1960s, has died at the age of 81.

Considine died Thursday at his home in Mar Vista, California, according to Disney.

Considine made his acting debut in 1953 at the age of 12 in "The Clown" and also appeared in the "Mickey Mouse Club" show "The Adventures of Spin and Marty."

The actor was born into an entertainment industry family. His father was an Oscar-nominated movie producer and his mother was the daughter of theater magnate Alexander Pantages.

Considine, perhaps best known for roles in "The Shaggy Dog" and "My Three Sons," was named a Disney legend in 2006.

His "My Three Sons" co-star, Stanley Livingston, who played Chip Douglas, also confirmed the actor's death on Facebook.

"Just want to say how sad I am to learn that my life-long friend and surrogate older brother, TIM CONSIDINE, passed away yesterday," Livingston wrote. "On screen, Tim played my older brother MIKE on ‘MY THREE SONS’. Tim and I have been friends for more than 60 years. Our hearts go out to his wife, Willie and his son Christopher - and the entire Considine family. Tim went through life HIS WAY! He will be missed by all those who knew him. I love you Bro... RIP!"

Livingston shared two photos of Considine along with his post.

Considine is survived by his wife Willett, sister Erin, two sons and grandchildren Ethan and Tyler.