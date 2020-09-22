Carole Baskin in tears on 'Dancing With the Stars' reflecting on 'Tiger King' fame

Carole Baskin got emotional in a preview of “Dancing With the Stars” when discussing the fame and backlash that followed her after “Tiger King.”

The documentary aired on Netflix in March and detailed the feud between her and former Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park owner Joe Exotic.

“I keep it inside,” Baskin, 59, said through tears in a “DWTS” preview.

She added, “That is the absolute worst of this.”

“Tiger King” star Exotic, 57, was arrested this year in connection with a murder for hire plot to kill Baskin.

The Netflix docuseries also resulted in rumors that the Big Cat Rescue founder killed her first husband, Jack “Don” Lewis, who disappeared in 1997 and was legally declared dead in 2002.

Baskin has repeatedly denied the claims.

During the first night of “DWTS,” her first husband’s family aired a commercial featuring Lewis’ daughters, Gale, Donna and Lynda, asking viewers for more information about his disappearance.

The Lewis family attorney, John M. Phillips, also provided a statement.

"Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared in 1997. His family deserves answers. They deserve justice. Do you know who did this or if Carole Baskin was involved?" he asked.

In August, the Lewis family and their attorney held a press conference announcing an independent investigation into Lewis' death. They also offered up $100,000 in exchange for new details and information.

The family has, however, discredited Trish Farr-Payne who said in a CBS interview that she believes her ex-husband Kenny Farr, who was Baskin's former handyman, may have played a role in Lewis' 1997 disappearance.