'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic's legal team in Washington lobbying for presidential pardon

The legal team for Joe Exotic -- real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- is in the nation’s capital, with hopes of springing the “Tiger King” star free from his life behind bars.

Eric Love, who is the lead counsel on Maldonado-Passage's team of top lawyers, told TMZ Live on Wednesday that the group is looking to gain the president’s attention and with intense luck, a presidential pardon for the former big cat zoo owner.

Part of their efforts includes riding around in a tour bus with a sign that reads: “President Trump Please Pardon Joe Exotic.” The wrap on the bus also displays Maldonado-Passage's “Team Tiger” moniker as well as his face plastered on its side.

FOX 5 in Washington D.C. caught up with the members of Team Tiger King, who said they will drive around the District on Wednesday to raise visibility and spread their message.

The seven-part “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” docuseries for the streaming giant Netflix follows Joe Exotic in his exploits as a zookeeper, country musician, aspiring politician and arch-rival of fellow big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin.

Maldonado-Passage, 57, was handed a 22-year prison sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot to kill Baskin.

The program reached a U.S. television audience of more than 34 million unique viewers just in the first 10 days of its release on the platform, spanning from March 20-29, Variety reported last month, citing Nielsen estimates.

Meanwhile, Investigation Discovery announced a “definitive sequel” to “Murder, Mayhem and Madness” that will also star Maldonado-Passage, but this one looks into the grave disappearance of Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis.

Projects with Nicolas Cage and Kate McKinnon are also being developed, while Rob Lowe also discussed a potential project with filmmaker Ryan Murphy.

Fox Nation has also extensive coverage of the "Tiger King" saga. In a brand new interview, former prosecutor and Fox Nation host Nancy Grace spoke to a forensic document examiner and handwriting expert, who said that the signature of Baskin's former husband on his will may have been forged.