Carole Baskin selling ‘cool cats, kittens’ face masks following ‘Tiger King’ fame

Carole Baskin is capitalizing on her newfound fame following the wild success of Netflix’s “Tiger King” that has made Baskin a household name.

Donning the catchphrase made popular by Baskin on her Big Cat Rescue web series, the docuseries subject is now selling snazzy face coverings that read, “Hey all you cool cats and kittens,” which consumers can purchase in their choice of black or leopard print.

As expected, all of the proceeds from the sale of Baskin’s new face masks benefit her efforts to rescue big cats as well as provide masks for first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The seven-part docuseries for the streaming giant follows Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, in his exploits as a zookeeper, country musician, aspiring politician and archrival of fellow big cat enthusiast Baskin.

Maldonado-Passage, 57, was handed a 22-year prison sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot to kill Baskin.

Last month, Baskin and her current husband, Howard, relayed their displeasure to the Tampa Bay Times at how they were portrayed in the project and lambasted directors and producers for only caring about the entertainment aspect of the story and sharing not the complete facts.

“I just feel so angry that people have totally missed the point,” Baskin told the publication. “And the point is these cubs are being abused and exploited and the public is enabling that.”

Now, as Baskin basks in her opportunity to make money off her likeness, talks are already underway for casting on who will reportedly play her in a movie about the mayhem surrounding the overarching story plot – and actress Tara Reid, 44, is at the top of Hollywood’s shortlist.

“I have spoken with producers who are considering Tara for the role in the upcoming production of Tiger King,” her rep told Fox News on Sunday.

Ashfield continued, saying that Reid -- not to be confused with recent Joe Biden sexual assault accuser Tara Reade -- "loved" "Tiger King" to be "extremely interesting."

Additionally, Ashfield said he has spoken with "Netflix who stated they are big fans of Tara Reid."

Projects with Nicolas Cage and Kate McKinnon are being developed, while Rob Lowe has also discussed a potential project with filmmaker Ryan Murphy.

