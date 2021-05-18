'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe's zoo raided by authorities who seized dozens of animals

Authorities raided Jeff Lowe’s Thackerville, Oklahoma zoo once again and seized dozens of animals that were being held there by the "Tiger King" star.

Lowe, who appeared in the highly popular 2020 Netflix documentary series, was the subject of a raid by U.S. law enforcement agents led by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Monday, according to a press release from the advocacy group Animal Wellness Action.

Lowe is an exotic animal exhibitor and dealer who took over control of most of the animals being held by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, after he went to prison on a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his rival, Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

Lowe confirmed the news of the raid to TMZ, noting that 40-50 federal agents swarmed his zoo at 7 a.m. with a search warrant and reportedly told him to stay inside his house or he’d be arrested. Lowe told the outlet that he estimated roughly 70 animals were seized and that they were particularly interested in finding tiger cubs, which he said he did not have.

This is the second time this month that Lowe has been raided for exotic animals.

The press release noted that authorities cited the Endangered Species Act and the Animal Welfare Act in the warrant from a federal judge in the Eastern District of Oklahoma. In granting the motion for a preliminary injunction and a separate motion for a temporary restraining order earlier this year, the judge said Lowe had to relinquish his tiger cubs of up to a year in age so that they could be placed in reputable sanctuaries, never to be used as exhibits again.

"Today’s warrant and seizure punctuates a long series of federal actions to shut down an unethical roadside zoo operator," said Drew Edmondson, former Oklahoma Attorney General and co-chair of the National Law Enforcement Council for Animal Wellness Action. "Joe Exotic and Jeff Lowe ran slipshod operations and the chickens have come home to roost."

Representatives for Lowe did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.