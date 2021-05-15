Tiger King: Family of Carole Baskin's ex-husband hires attorney Alex Spiro to investigate his disappearance

The family of Carole Baskin's ex-husband, Don Lewis, has hired celebrity attorney Alex Spiro to investigate his mysterious 1997 disappearance, which came under new scrutiny following the viral release of "Tiger King" last year.

The Netflix docuseries chronicled the long-running feud between Baskin and Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic," who is currently serving a prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plot targeting Baskin.

Joe Exotic repeatedly made claims in the documentary that Baskin killed her husband in 1997 and possibly fed him to her tigers at Big Cat Rescue.

Spiro, whose clients include New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Grammy-winning rapper Jay-Z, confirmed to Fox News Saturday that he is investigating Lewis's disappearance.

Lewis' family wants Spiro to pinpoint a possible murderer and turn his findings over to prosecutors, according to TMZ, who originally reported Spiro was on the case.

Baskin has maintained her innocence, telling Fox News earlier this year that the past year has "been a challenge with everything else that's going on to have people accusing me of things that I know are untrue."

"I loved Don and I feel like whatever happened to him happened to him because of the fact that he had such a problem mentally," Baskin said in January. "He just wasn't able to make good decisions for himself."

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told WTOP that the investigation into Lewis' disappearance is a cold case, but that he believes Lewis was "murdered" and did not just randomly disappear. No persons of interest or suspects have been named.

Baskin, who is married to her second husband Howard Baskin, revealed how she would react if Lewis was ever found earlier this year.

"If he were to be found, I would take care of him for the rest of his life and my husband Howie is the kind of person who would understand that," she told Fox News in January.

Baskin did not respond to a request for comment Saturday.