Tiffani Thiessen reveals she almost played Jennifer Aniston's iconic 'Friends' role

It was the TV role that made Jennifer Aniston a household name.

But Aniston almost missed out on the role, with actor Tiffani Thiessen revealing she was also in the running to play Rachel Green.

At the time Thiessen was a well-known TV star thanks to her role as Kelly Kapowski in teen comedy "Saved by the Bell."

Meanwhile Aniston was a 25-year-old unknown actor with just a handful of credits to her name.

Fortunately for Aniston, Thieseen, then 20, missed out because she was considered too young for the role.

“Did you know I tested for 'Friends' for Jennifer Aniston?” Thiessen told US radio show "You Up With Nikki Glaser."

“I was just a little too young. I was a little too young to (join) the pairing of the rest of them.”

Thiessen went on to snag another TV role, playing Valerie Malone in "Beverly Hills 90210" from 1994 to 1998.

At 25, Aniston was the youngest cast member to join "Friends" with Lisa Kudrow the oldest at 31.

The show went on to run for 10 seasons before ending in 2004, making it one of the most successful TV shows of all time.

Other actors considered for the Aniston’s role includes "30 Rock's" Jane Krakowski and Courteney Cox, who ended up playing Aniston’s character’s best friend Monica Geller in the series.

