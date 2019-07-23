Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins expecting third baby girl: 'We are absolutely over the moon'

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren are expecting their third bundle of joy.

The country singer and his wife revealed on Instagram Tuesday that they are welcoming their third daughter early next year.

"Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings😂 I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy," the "Life Changes" singer wrote.

Lauren wrote: "We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock (swipe to see video 😂) we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl! Our girls cannot wait to meet their little sister."

She added that her eldest daughter Willa Gray "prays for her every night" and that she and little sister Ada James "love to touch my belly and talk to her...especially bc I’ve been showing since I was SEVEN weeks."

She added that it feels like "we have been hiding this secret for an ETERNITY.

"And I’d like to apologize to everyone I’ve canceled on, said no to or just been MIA, but for a second there I wasn’t sure if I was pregnant or just puked for a living. But she’s soooo worth it. We are SO excited! & if you need TR you can find him in the camping section at REI buying dude things.......jk, he’s excited too."