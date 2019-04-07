ACM Awards 2019: Chrissy Metz steals the show with performance alongside Carrie Underwood, more

Chrissy Metz just did something very few knew she could.

The “This Is Us” actress shocked the world when she took the stage at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Sunday night to perform “I’m Standing With You” with Carrie Underwood.

In her television debut as a singer, the 38-year-old “Breakthrough” star, draped in a blue satin-looking off-the-shoulder dress showcased her pipes during the performance, which Underwood described was in honor ACM Lifting Lives – a philanthropic extension of the Academy.

Metz's showstopping display quickly earned her praise from viewers on social media who, like many, had no idea she was hiding such an unbelievable voice.

“Chrissy Metz Wow Lady…where did that voice come from? You were freeking [sic] amazing! Respect to you,” wrote one Twitter user, while another continued to sing in her praises, tweeting “I am just now watching your performance on the ACMs and you were amazing! That whole performance gave me chills.”

The song appears on the soundtrack for the new faith-based film centered on the inspiring story of a mother whose teenage son drowned and miraculously came back to life after she prayed over his lifeless body. Metz plays the role of Joyce Smith and costars alongside Josh Lucas, Topher Grace and Marcel Ruiz.

In addition to Underwood, Maddie and Tae, Lauren Alaina and Micky Guyton also joined Metz in the heartwarming medley.