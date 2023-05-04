'The Young and the Restless' star Eric Braeden reveals his 'scary' prostate cancer was initially misdiagnosed

Eric Braeden, best known for his portrayal of Victor Newman on the hit soap opera "The Young and the Restless," updated his fans on his battle with cancer.

The 82-year-old shared he was "misdiagnosed at first," which made him want to spread awareness about his health condition and encourage men to not be fearful of making a doctor’s visit.

"The reason that I'm going public with this is to inform people," he said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"... As you get older, your prostate grows and it impinges the urethra. It means you have to go to the potty a lot more than you want to. That is sometimes the beginning of some trouble."

Braeden candidly spoke out about his diagnosis and noted that although "the word cancer is scary," he suggested that men should constantly monitor their health.

"I just want men to know not to be scared of that. I want them to know to have your prostate examined, have your bladder examined, have your colon examined," he added.

"... Just acquaint yourself with it and be open about it, so that way you take the fear out of people... A lot of men, me included, would not want to know about it. That's nonsense."

Braeden pointed out that he was halfway through his six-week infusion process and said, "at the moment…I feel pretty good."

While he battles prostate cancer, Braeden is working full-time on the daytime drama and remains positive through his extensive treatments.

"I don't give up easily. I know a good attitude helps. This is manageable," Braeden told the media outlet.

"... You learn in sports to always look forward to the next time, never give up. You train harder to be better the next time... You look at this now and I said, 'All right, I'll deal with it. How do I improve as quick as I can?'"

The German actor, who also prides himself on being a regimented athlete and former soccer player, says he has reduced his workout load, which has been a hard adjustment.

Braeden’s comments come on the heels of him publicly sharing that he began to have issues with his prostate last month.

"I hate to be this personal, but I think this may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this. It'll happen to them. Your prostate grows as you grow older," he shared during a Facebook Live video.

Braeden revealed he was having trouble going to the bathroom, so much so that he had to have a catheter inserted. After seeing a urologist, the problem persisted, leaving Braeden in immense pain.

Much to Braeden's shock, he learned he also had cancer. His doctor, however, was optimistic he could extract the cancer while performing a procedure that would also help his enlarged prostate.

Days after his surgery, the doctor read the actor's biopsy report and told Braeden that, in addition to the low-grade cancer cells in his body, there were also high-grade cancer cells. According to his doctor, the cancer was not believed to have "penetrated the muscle wall," so the course of treatment would be through immunotherapy.

Braeden said the love and support from his family, friends and fans has been "heartwarming" during his healing journey.

"We have more in common as human beings than what separates us...We're all similar."

