The Weeknd debuts facial alterations for 'Save Your Tears' music video

The Weeknd is sporting a drastically different look.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old musician dropped a music video to accompany the song "Save Your Tears," from his acclaimed album "After Hours."

In the video, the singer -- born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye -- can be seen with drastic facial alterations making him nearly unrecognizable.

Viewers will notice The Weeknd's cheekbones, jawline and lips have all been made more prominent and his nose made crooked, while scars are also visible on his cheeks and the sides of his face.

While they look convincing, the changes are simply prosthetics, applied by Mike Marino of Prosthetic Renaissance, who explained on Instagram that it was simply "weird plastic surgery make up."

"You could've asked me why I broke your heart / You could've told me that you fell apart," The Weeknd sings. "But you walked past me like I wasn't there / And just pretended like you didn't care."

In the chorus, he pleads for reconciliation.

"I don't know why I run away / I'll make you cry when I run away / Take me back 'cause I wanna stay / Save your tears for another / Save your tears for another day / Save your tears for another day."

The Weeknd also donned a Michael Jackson-esque glitzy red jacket for the video as he dances around a masquerade-themed event in a dark, spooky ballroom.

At one point in the video, The Weeknd hides a revolver behind his back and the lights flicker out. When the lights come back on, a woman is holding the gun to the musician's head.

He evidently survives the ordeal, as he's next seen dancing around the room, imitating shooting people with the gun.

To finish the video, the musician point the gun at his head and fires, but only red and white confetti comes out -- and the crowd cheers.

The star, who will serve as this year's halftime entertainment at the Super Bowl, was seen at multiple award shows last year looking battered and bloodied at the VMAs and donning facial bandages at the AMAs. Prosthetic Renaissance was also behind those looks, according to Harper's Bazaar.