'The Walking Dead' season finale postponed due to production delays caused by coronavirus outbreak

The season 10 finale of "The Walking Dead" has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AMC made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, simply saying that it will air "later in the year."

"Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of 'The Walking Dead' Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5," said the tweet. "The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year."

The message was accompanied by a photo of fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon, played by Norman Reedus.

Additionally, the cable channel announced that the first eight episodes of the current 10th season will be available to stream for free beginning after the April 5 episode -- now the final episode of the season -- airs.

The episodes will be available for free on AMC's website until May 1.

"The first 8 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 will be available for free on http://AMC.com and the AMC app, immediately following the last Season 10 episode on Sunday, April 5 through Friday, May 1," the Twitter announcement said.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a widespread effect over the television industry, causing many high-profile productions to shut down in an effort to slow the spread of the novel virus.

Shows like "Euphoria" and "Riverdale" have all been halted temporarily.

Films have felt the effects of the outbreak as well. Most recently, "Wonder Woman 1984" and "In the Heights" have announced delayed release dates.