Diane Kruger shows rare photo of daughter on vacation with Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger admitted she has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

The actress, 43, shared a rare photo Thursday on Instagram of her daughter and partner, Norman Reedus, while enjoying a beach vacation.

“I know you won’t remember these walks and you won’t remember these ‘talks,’ but I hope that you’ll always remember how much you’re loved and how thankful we are to have you in our lives little one,” she captioned the photo.

“And how grateful I’ll always be to @bigbaldhead to have given me such a wonderful gift and to walk with me hand in hand ♥️ from my family to yours Happy Thanksgiving."

Reedus posted his own family photo on his account showing a frazzled Kruger with their daughter on an airplane. "VACAY!!!" he joked.

The couple has been public about their relationship since 2017 and welcomed their daughter in November 2018 except they haven't shared any details about her name or birth and prefer to keep it that way.

Kruger keeps her child's face out of photographs and asked fans to do the same after paparazzi pics were taken without Kruger's permission.

“Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby,” the "Inglourious Basterds" star wrote.

“While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety,” she added. “Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you not to repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal.”

“Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support."