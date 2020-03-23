'Walking Dead' actor Daniel Newman says he was charged $9G for coronavirus test but not given results

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"The Walking Dead" actor Daniel Newman is sharing his difficult journey after being exposed to coronavirus.

The 38-year-old actor revealed his story on Instagram on Friday, revealing that he had to spend $9,116 to get his hands on a test.

Newman first apologized for not responding to fans that spotted him in the emergency room, saying he "needed time to process."

"Yes I was just in Australia with Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, and thousands of people from around the world for Mardi Gras Pride. I was exposed to some sick people and I started developing symptoms and then back in the states I was notified someone in our group tested positive for #Covid19," Newman said.

He continued: "I spent all day calling every urgent care and hospital no one had tests! Finally I found one emergency room that told me my symptoms match and to come in immediately."

After being tested, the actor said he was told that the government would not allow medical professionals to process his test because he was only experiencing "mild symptoms."

"They don’t have enough they’re not prepared, even though all my symptoms match. They’re only allowed to process 'severe symptoms, elderly, or people recently in Italy and China,'" Newman explained. "It cost me $9,116!! and they didn’t even give me results."

Newman noted that he was sent home to isolate himself.

"Why after almost 3 months since China is our country not prepared with tests, masks, hand sanitizer, toilet paper! Why after one day of shaky stock markets did they invest 1.5 trillion into the markets, but not the Healthcare system after three months!" exclaimed Newman. "This was not a surprise, this was not being prepared. We’ve already gone through #H1N1 #SARS why didn’t we have a pandemic unit ready when this happens every few years!?"

The actor asked followers to "treat each other with kindness and love" because "we are all going through this together."

"Young people are not immune, thousands of people are dying around the world," he warned. "Please be safe, wash your hands, stay 6 feet or more away from people and stay home. I love you guys so much you can get a hold of me on here or Twitter if you need to talk I’m here for you."

Newman isn't the only star to address how difficult it was to obtain a test.

Debi Mazar recently shared that she was initially denied a test because she hadn't traveled outside of the country and hadn't had any contact with someone who tested positive.

She got her hands on a test eventually and tested positive for coronavirus.