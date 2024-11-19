'The Voice' winner Sundance Head’s hunting trip mishap made his life flash before his eyes

Sundance Head thought he "wasn’t going to make it" after he was accidentally shot by his own gun while heading out by himself on a hunting trip on his Texas ranch.

"On that helicopter flight, man, I was in a different spot, man," the country star, 46, told Fox News Digital of his flight to the hospital after he was shot.

Head said that at one point on the flight he forgot he was on a helicopter and hallucinated that he was surrounded by his children.

"They were holding hands, smiling at me," he said. "I do remember that the woman on the helicopter that was taking care of me, her name was Amy. And she saved my life, man. But I was just praying to God on that helicopter flight. I pretty much thought I was going to die, man. It was really scary."

SUNDANCE HEAD'S WIFE CLARIFIES ‘NOBODY SHOT HIM’ AS SHE SHARES UPDATE ON ‘THE VOICE’ WINNER'S GUN ACCIDENT

He continued, "And the weirdest thing about this whole event was when I realized on the helicopter flight that I wasn't going to make it – I had thought, honestly, that that was the end of my ride on Earth – I came to such a profound peace, and I just lay there and I just looked up, and I just prayed to the Lord to save me."

He said he asked God to "give my family prosperity on Earth. I asked that he would look over my kids so that they may grow and just thought, ‘Man, I’ll never see my family again.’"

Head also said he thought about how "pointless" it was that he was going to die from such a "weird freak" accident.

WATCH: Sundance Head explains how he was shot with his own gun

He explained to Fox News Digital that a revolver that he’s carried with him for years for protection had accidentally discharged after he placed it on the passenger seat of his Jeep to go hunting.

The revolver was in a holster that didn’t have a strap over the hammer.

"So, there's nothing to keep the pistol in the scabbard [holster]," he explained. "And I guess I wasn't paying attention when I put it in there, and it slid out of the scabbard. It hit the side of the passenger step on the Jeep and shot me in the stomach. And it happened in literally the blink of an eye."

Head said at first he didn’t realize he’d been shot.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"And then I reached down to feel my stomach and blood came out and between all of the corners of my fingers," he said. "I reached my hand in my pocket to call 911 with my telephone. And it wasn't in my pocket and my pockets were full of blood. And immediately I started to panic."

Still in shock, he said he tried to duct-tape his wound and ran out to the highway to flag down help.

"And at least a dozen or more cars made eye contact with me and passed me by on the highway," he lamented. "And I was pretty sure I was going to die, man. I was bleeding out. I had blood in my shoes, and I didn't know what to do, man."

Finally, someone stopped, and an ambulance came to take him to the sheriff’s office, but he took a helicopter to a hospital.

WATCH: 'The Voice' winner Sundance Head’s hunting trip mishap made his life flash before his eyes

He said that not only has he never had a problem with the revolver after carrying it for years, he’s also never had to use it.

"The only reason I carry it is because we carry so much equipment and I have cash with me. And it's an absolute worst-case scenario that I ever would even need this gun. But I just have a habit of carrying it with me. So, it was with me in my Jeep when I went hunting, and just one of those things, man. I could do it 999,000 times, and it would not happen. It was that one time that literally changed my life, and I really thought I was going to die, man. And it changed my perspective."

He said he’s two years sober and "I've found a spot in my life where I'm proud of who I am as a person and I feel healed and well in my spirit. And so I just thought, ‘Man, what a time to go, man.’"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

When the bullet entered his body, it missed all of his vital organs and lodged itself between his lung and heart, so, he explained, the doctors made the decision not to do surgery and leave the bullet inside.

He said he’s only just started to get out of bed and move around after returning home from the hospital.

"It’s not even where I got shot in my stomach that hurts," he explained. "It’s everything else. "My body is extremely sore. I’m swollen everywhere."

BLAKE SHELTON IS A ‘COUNTRY SINGER FIRST,' NEVER WANTED TO STAY IN HOLLYWOOD

He said he also wants to find the Good Samaritans who helped him.

"My first order of business is to go back to town and find these people, man. Love to just give them a hug and tell them, ‘Thank you, man,’ because they saved my life. Without a doubt, I would have bled out right there on [Highway] 84 by myself."

He said his first thought after calling 911 was that he needed to talk to his wife "because I really thought I was going to die."

In his confusion, he said he kept giving the Good Samaritans his own number to call instead of his wife’s, but they finally got a hold of her.

"And I told her, ‘Hey, listen, I've been shot. I love you. They're taking me to the trauma center. I just want you to know that I love you, and you mean everything to me.’ And that was all I could say, man." — Sundance Head of calling his wife after he was shot

"And I told her, ‘Hey, listen, I've been shot. I love you. They're taking me to the trauma center. I just want you to know that I love you, and you mean everything to me.’ And that was all I could say, man," he said.

WATCH: Sundance Head wants to thank the Good Samaritans who helped him after gun accident

"And on that helicopter, man, I laid there, spoke to Jesus. I thought, ‘This is it, man. How weird that it's going to end like this.’ And I just thought about my children, and especially my little 10-year-old son, man."

Head won season 16 of "The Voice" in 2011 as a member of Blake Shelton’s team.

The singer-songwriter and his wife, Misty Head, share two sons together: Levi, 18, and Brazos, 10, who had planned to join him on the hunting trip before the accident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They have been married for 18 years.