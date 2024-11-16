Sundance Head's wife clarifies 'nobody shot him' as she shares update on 'The Voice' winner's gun accident

Sundance Head's wife, Misty Head, shared an update after "The Voice" winner sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach on his ranch in East Texas Friday.

The 46-year-old country singer was airlifted to a hospital in Tyler, Texas, for treatment. In an update posted on her original Facebook post about the incident late Friday, Misty shared that she had visited her husband at the hospital and shed light on the circumstances that led to the incident.

"What happened : he’s at the ranch hunting by himself went up yesterday the boys were coming up this evening to join him for a weekend together and well this happened. It was not his hunting rifle and no nobody shot him," Misty wrote.

"He was out of the vehicle reaching in to grab his 22 when he grabbed it the 22 came out of its holster and hit the exterior of the Jeep just right and went off. Sundance said it happened so fast and he could see the bullet dislodging. I thought he called 911 he didn’t- he put his hands in pocket for phone immediately after getting hit but phone wasn’t there just filled with blood so he took off down the driveway out to the main road to flag a car down for help."

Misty explained that 10 cars passed by her wounded husband before one driver turned around to assist him and called 911.

"Now this is what he has told me … he is heavily medicated at the moment. He’s so lucky and grateful to be alive," Misty wrote. "Thank you to the Good Samaritan who stopped and helped and the fast response by life flight and the doctors."

Misty also expressed her relief she was able to "physically put my eyes on him and heard his sweet voice," adding that Sundance's children were by his side.

"He’s in good spirits considering the last several hours," she wrote. "Prayers answered as no internal damage was done by the bullet. Thank you all for the prayers."

In her original post, Misty wrote that paramedics told her Sundance's condition was stable during the flight to the hospital, but he would require immediate surgery upon arrival. In a later update, she said that doctors had decided against performing surgery to remove the bullet.

"Doctor just called me bullet went in above his navel and lodged into his abdominal wall missing all vital organs. He will not require surgery as they are not removing the bullet," she wrote. "I’m sure she said why but my head is in a fog right now. Him being on the bigger side was a good thing. Bullet is in his fatty tissue. Thanks for all the prayers."

In another post, Misty wrote that Sundance was being released from the hospital the same night. However, she noted that she was worried about his early release and indicated that they would likely seek a second opinion.

"Well since no surgery to remove bullet (safer to leave in per trauma Dr) they are releasing him… really thankful for the care I’m concerned they are releasing him so soon," Misty wrote. "He’s already bleeding out of where the wound is also no antibiotics or pain meds being sent home. Probably going to get him home and a second opinion idk just don’t feel right.

"Again very thankful for the care as well as all of y’all’s prayers!" she added. "I’ve received tons of text and calls I wil get to them. It’s so crazy 7 hours ago he was life flighted and now being released.. continued prayers for quick recovery."

In a post on Saturday, Misty wrote that they had arrived home early in the morning after a drive that was difficult for Sundance due to his injury. She also shared a photo of the black sleeveless shirt Sundance was wearing when he was shot.

"It was a ruff 3 hr ride home for him as the meds were wearing off and bc he was moving he was bleeding badly through his dressings not to mention he was in just a hospital gown all his clothes were at the ranch," she explained.

"We got him home I was able to change and clean out the dressing and repack though he’s not an easy patient and gave him some Motrin. Not sure I slept bc I was worried about him as was he but hearing him snore was music to my ears. Dressing held as of now- will change again shortly- I’m posting a pic of his shirt just so y’all can see how lucky he was. Any higher or lower would have been devastating."

"God is AWESOME," she added. "He’s definitely going to have a lot to say and once he feels up to it I’ll have him do a video in his own words. Y’all know he has a way with words and know he won’t just have a song to write but an entire album of this accident. Again thank you all."

Sundance, born Jason Head, has been married to Misty for 18 years, according to Taste of Country. The couple have two sons, Levi, 18, and Brazos, 10.

In 2007, Sundance made it to the semifinals of "American Idol." In 2016, the musician was on Blake Shelton's team on "The Voice" and won the competition show.

Sundance has released four albums — 2012's "2016 & Gruene," 2015's "Soul Country," 2019's "Stained Glass and Neon" and 2022's "Starting Again."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.