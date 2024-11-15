Blake Shelton is a 'country singer first,' never wanted to stay in Hollywood

Although Blake Shelton was a coach on "The Voice" for 23 seasons, he couldn't be happier that he's distanced himself from Hollywood and returned to his country music roots.

"I really, and I mean really indulged in not being on a television show anymore," Shelton told People. "It's just been great for me to get back in the mode of, 'Hey, I'm a country singer first.' That's what I left Ada, Oklahoma, when I was a teenager to go be. I never want to get that far away from what I feel like I meant to do ever again."

After announcing his exit, Shelton admitted that he'd been itching to leave for a while.

"I think I was close to calling it a day right when COVID hit. And then because of COVID, I didn't want to walk away from the show, and leave everybody in a bind. I mean, this show changed my life," he admitted to "Today" host Carson Daly, who also hosts "The Voice," in February 2023.

But Shelton says there is a scenario that would intrigue him enough to return. "If they were ever able to put together the original four coaches again, maybe [I'd return] for one season, a one-off," he shared at the time.

"That would be fun for me... That would be something I would be interested in doing," he said of reuniting with CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera and Adam Levine .

Maroon 5 frontman Levine left the show after 16 seasons, while Aguilera and Green's tenures were much shorter.

In the meantime, Shelton is happy with creating country music again.

"The last couple of years, especially since I've retired from ‘The Voice,’ I've just kind of been trying to be very mindful of the next thing that I do, be thoughtful about it and be sure that I'm not just doing things because I'm on the hamster wheel anymore," Shelton told People. "It happens, and before you know it, you go, 'My God, where have the last 10 years gone?'"

Earlier this year, Shelton left Warner Music Nashville after 25 years and signed with BMG. In taking some time off, the musician was able to make "big, big changes" in his career, which has restored his passion for creating country music.

Shelton's latest single, "Texas," dropped on Friday.

"It was just time for a new chapter, honestly. And I'm ready for it," he told the outlet. "When we just started down this road, the song just jumped out to me. There was something familiar about it — and then something that felt like a step forward at the same time. It's always in the back of my mind: What's something I haven't done that's not going to make people go, 'What does he think he's doing?'"

Even though Shelton is getting back to his roots, he has maintained that his experience on "The Voice" changed his life.

"It was the biggest, most important career move of my life. I'll always be grateful for that, and everybody that worked at that show helped me get where I am," he said.

Blake's multi-decade stint on the singing competition show also led him to his wife, Gwen Stefani. She is also releasing new music, as Stefani's latest album, "Bouquet," debuted on Friday.

"It comes out the same day my single comes out, which is funny to both of us. I said, 'Well, at least we're not competing with each other on an album... but we just want to take over that day for one day,'" Shelton told People. "We want it to be about our family — and then everybody else can have it back."

Shelton explained that as he gears up to continue to create music, he has set some strict boundaries around his work-life balance.

"It probably drives my manager and people that work with me crazy. I say, 'Alright, y'all book me here to do things, but leave my Fourth of July alone.' And when it's fall, I don't want to be doing stuff. That's my time to be," he said. "Of course, there's always exceptions, but for the most part I'm able to write my own schedule, and it feels good because after all these years of doing what I do, I know the times that I get super frustrated, and so I do protect that."

Shelton's most precious time is spent at home with his family watching football. Stefani has three children — Kingston, Zuma and Apollo — with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. Shelton does not have any biological children.

"I'm still a huge Arizona Cardinals fan. Last Sunday, I told Gwen, 'I'm having the best day.' We had family over, cooked a good meal," he said. "My team won. It was like, 'I want to have this day every day for the rest of my life — just laid-back family and watching football."

Despite all of Shelton's success — which includes six ACMs and 10 CMAs — these days he's "living a pretty simple life."