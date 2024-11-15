'The Voice' winner Sundance Head shot on his Texas ranch

Sundance Head, the winner of season 11 of "The Voice," was shot on his ranch in East Texas on Friday.

According to a statement obtained by Fox News Digital from Sundance's representative, Trey Newman, the country music singer suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach and called 911 himself. He was then airlifted to a hospital in Tyler, Texas.

"This was an apparent accident and the bullet did not hit any vital organs, lodging in a fatty area of his stomach [and] not requiring any surgery at this time until we receive any further updates," the statement noted. The cause of the shooting has not been shared at this time.

In 2007, Sundance made it to the semifinals of "American Idol." In 2016, the musician was on Blake Shelton's team on "The Voice," and won the competition show.

On Friday, Sundance's wife, Misty, took to his Facebook account to share updates on his current condition and thanked fans for "all the prayers."

"Doctor just called me bullet went in above his navel and lodged into his abdominal wall missing all vital organs. He will not require surgery as they are not removing the bullet," she wrote on social media. "I’m sure she said why but my head is in a fog right now. Him being on the bigger side was a good thing. Bullet is in his fatty tissue. Thanks for all the prayers."

The statement added, "Prayer Warriors we need y’all. This is Misty - I don’t have a lot of information but please keep Sundance in your prayers. Sundance has been life flighted with a gun shot wound to his stomach per the paramedics who called me. They told me once they land he’s going in for immediate surgery. They did get him stable for the flight (per the paramedic) We are on our way to Tyler now. Again this is the only information I have at the time. Please just keep him in your prayers."

Thousands of fans flocked to the comment section of the post, wishing the country music singer well.

"Oh no. I've been following him since he won The Voice years ago. Lord please place your hands on his Dr's that are operating on him ,and guide their hands to save him and keep him with his wife and kids. AMEN," one user wrote.

Another added, "Prayers up for Sundance and his medical team, and that you have a safe journey to Tyler. Be careful."

"Lord please watch over Sundance. Please give the Dr's the skill to repair his stomach . I pray for the medical team to take very good care of him," a third chimed in.