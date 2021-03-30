Adam Levine jokes Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani ‘can’t afford’ to hire him as their wedding singer

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton shouldn’t expect a friends and family rate from Adam Levine if they want the Maroon 5 frontman to perform at their upcoming wedding.

Levine, 44, told SiriusXM's "The Morning Mash Up" in a recent interview that although the cozy pair has yet to formally ask him to play wedding singer at their nuptials, he doubts they would be able to afford him anyway.

"They can't afford me," quipped the "Voice" frenemy -- who recently exited the competition series in 2019 after eight years -- adding that he "would love" and "be honored" to do the gig.

"They won't ask me though," Levine maintained. "They'll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody."

The A-list couple announced their engagement in October and Levine also thought back to a moment when Shelton told late-night host Seth Meyers that he would be tapping the Grammy-winner for his services at the pending soirée.

"I'm sitting there in bed, eating popcorn, and I'm like, 'Man, f--k you, I'm not coming to play your wedding,'" Levine recalled.

"I love them so much. Just so funny you mentioned them cause I just texted them 10 minutes ago, just like, 'I miss you guys. I love you guys.' Yeah, they're the best," Levine told SiriusXM.

However, Shelton and Stefani do have an ace in their back pocket should any of their musical guest choices turn down the offering.

In January, Miley Cyrus threw her hat into the ring of consideration and even promised to be on her "best behavior" should she be invited to the looming shindig.

"[Stefani and Shelton] I'll be your wedding singer!" Cyrus tweeted at the couple in January. "I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It's your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!"