'The Voice' contestant Cody Ray Raymond leaves show, citing 'personal matters'

Fan favorite soul-rock singer Cody Ray Raymond abruptly left “The Voice” singing competition this week, citing “personal matters.”

“Fans, friends, and new supporters, I want to thank you all for the love sent my way with my journey on The Voice so far, but due to personal matters, I’ve had to come back to my roots and end this chapter. I’m okay and my family is okay.

Raymond was on the team of judge Kelly Clarkson, who announced his departure on Monday night’s pre-recorded episode.

The contestant, an Oregon native, did not respond to an email seeking comment, according to the Seattle Times.

Raymond sang Albert King's “Born Under a Bad Sign” during blind auditions, winning over judges Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson. He chose Team Kelly.

“I’ve been through a lot,” Raymond told the judges regarding his song choice. “I spent a year on the North Pole by myself in the military to playing on the streets of Seattle for food. It was like second nature to sing that song.”

Raymond said he would still play with his band, “Cody Ray and The New Favorites.”

“…stay tuned for new music with these fellas. Sending love back,” the singer said in a social media post.

Fans were sad to see him leave.

“@codyrayraymond I’m devastated you were in my favorite 2,” @kelly_warner_84 tweeted. “I hope what you have coming is better so your new fans do not lose you!”