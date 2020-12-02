'The Undoing' star Matilda De Angelis gushes about kissing Nicole Kidman, filming nude scenes: 'I loved it'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains information about some scenes in "The Undoing"

"The Undoing" star Matilda De Angelis has been the topic of discussion around the globe as the HBO miniseries went viral.

De Angelis, 25, of Bologna, Italy, is a critical character in the thriller as the entire plot centers on who bludgeoned her character Elena Alves to death.

Despite Elena being dead for a majority of the series, the Italian born actress' entrance onto the show involved some pretty graphic scenes. In one, De Angelis stands fully nude in front of her co-star Nicole Kidman, and in another, she kisses the A-list actress.

De Angelis gushed to Interview magazine about filming nude scenes and what it was like to get up close and personal with her real-life idol Kidman.

"I’ve been in love with her basically all my life, and on the day I was supposed to meet her, and when she arrived – she doesn’t walk, she floats on the air like an angel – I was just struck by how beautiful and charming she was," the star said.

De Angelis said she "instantly" felt comfortable after meeting Kidman, and weighed in on that kissing scene.

"Wow. I loved it. I was so proud," De Angelis said of locking lips on camera with Kidman, who played the role of Grace Fraser. "I think of it as my first kiss."

De Angelis also discussed the liberation that comes with being naked on camera.

"Whether it’s my eyes, or my mouth, or my boobs or my vagina, my body is just another tool to express myself. It’s still me. As long as the goal is to communicate something complex, then nakedness can be a powerful way to express and persuade," she said.

De Angelis added that she "freaked out" when she learned she got the part opposite Kidman.

"She's been my favorite actress since I was a little girl. It's something that just doesn't happen to [citizens from my hometown in Italy]," she said.

Of course, another famous co-star of De Angelis' and Kidman's in the HBO show is Hugh Grant, who portrays Jonathan Sachs. The 25-year-old discussed how the "challenging" scenes she filmed with Grant were made easier thanks to his approach.

"He was always such a good sport to me, just funny and always supportive," she said.

"The Undoing" aired its final episode on Sunday. It is still streaming on HBO Max.