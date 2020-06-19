‘The Talk’ stars to host the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards virtually

“The Talk” hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond announced that they will be virtually hosting the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on CBS.

“It’s the 14th time that CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards show,” Underwood, 56, announced in a video shared by “The Talk.”

The original awards were scheduled for June 12-14 but were postponed due to COVID-19. The new ceremony will take place on June 26 virtually on CBS.

The Daytime Emmy Award is bestowed by the New York–based National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Additional category winners outside of the two-hour program will be posted online and another ceremony will take place in July.

Underwood has co-hosted the Daytime Emmy Awards with Mario Lopez since 2016.

This year, “The Talk” is nominated for the Entertainment Talk Show and Entertainment Talk Show Host categories.

“The Talk” previously won the Entertainment Talk Show award in 2016 and 2018.