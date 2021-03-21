'The Talk' extends hiatus a second time amid Sharon Osbourne, Piers Morgan controversy

The CBS show "The Talk" is reportedly extending its hiatus for the second time as it continues to look into Sharon Osbourne's on-screen tiff with her co-host.

The network put the show on pause last week after things got heated between the co-hosts when Osbourne defended her friend Piers Morgan after he questioned the legitimacy of claims made by Meghan Markle in her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

According to People, the show was due back this week, but the network has decided to extend the hiatus once again through at least next week as it continues to look into Osbourne’s controversial defense of Morgan.

Representatives for "The Talk" did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

During the March 10 episode, the wife of Ozzy Osbourne explained that while she doesn't agree with Morgan's opinion, she supported his voicing it.

Co-host Sheryl Underwood responded, "While you are standing by your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist."

"He doesn't want to understand how Meghan was treated was racism and then says ... 'I don't see it as being racist -- I don't believe what she's going through' -- it's that white entitlement, privilege that makes it racist upon itself," Underwood continued. "So if you're saying 'I stand with you,' how do you address people who say then you are standing with racism? I'm not saying that you are."

Morgan quit his job at Britain's ITV the previous week, after receiving intense backlash for saying on-air that he didn't believe Markle had suicidal ideation.

Osbourne then asked: "So if I like Piers and he's seen as racist, I'm racist? Is that what you're saying?"

After the episode aired, Osbourne apologized on Twitter for her comments and to "anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused, or let down by what I said."

She said she was "panicked, felt blindsided [and] got defensive."

"There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better," Osbourne's statement continued.

Osbourne has since faced further allegations including one from former "The Talk" co-host Holly Robinson Peete. Peete claimed that Osbourne played a role in getting her fired after she said Peete was "too ghetto." Osbourne has denied the accusations.

Speaking in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about the situation, Osbourne noted that she’s unsure if she will be welcome back to "The Talk" when it finally does return after this extended hiatus.

"I wish we could go on and have a adult conversation calmly and work it out but I don't know whether we can," Osbourne explained. "I don't know whether it's gone past that. I would love to but I don't know whether I even want to go back. ... I don't know whether I'm wanted there."