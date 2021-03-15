Sharon Osbourne denies calling former 'The Talk' co-host Holly Robinson Peete 'too ghetto'

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out and denying accusations she used racially insensitive language towards her former "The Talk" co-host Holly Robinson Peete.

Peete was a co-host during the CBS talk show's first season and exited in 2011.

On Friday, Peete claimed that Osbourne, 68, was played a role in getting her fired after she said Peete was "too ghetto."

"I'm old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too 'ghetto' for #theTalk...then I was gone," Peete, 56, tweeted last week. "I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because...she HAD to. 🤦🏽‍♀️ 🤷🏽‍♀️ #fbf."

On Saturday, Osbourne reacted to Peete's accusations about her language and having an active role in getting her fired.

"In response to Holly Robinson Peete's accusation of me getting her fired from The Talk, I am sharing an e mail sent to me from Holly one month after she was let go by CBS," she explained on Twitter. "As I have stated before, I have never had the ability/authority to get anyone fired from The Talk."

Osbourne also shared an alleged email from Peete saying that Julie Chen, who was a co-host until 2018 and then left because of sexual misconduct accusations made against her husband and CBS chairman Les Moonves, was involved in the firing of Peete.

Osbourne added, "Never in my life did I utter the words that Holly was 'too ghetto' to be on the Talk, as well as not having her fired."

In the wake of Peete's accusations, comments made by former "The Talk" co-host Leah Remini are resurfacing from 2012.

According to E! News, Remini once wrote on Twitter, "Sharon thought me and Holly were 'ghetto'...we were not funny, awkward and didn't know ourselves."

Currently, "The Talk" is on a hiatus from airing new episodes this week to probe further into the heated conversation that occurred last week when Osbourne defended her friend Piers Morgan after he slammed Meghan Markle for her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The wife of Ozzy Osbourne Osbourne explained that while she doesn't agree with Morgan's opinion, she supported his voicing it.

Co-host Sheryl Underwood responded, "While you are standing by your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist."

"He doesn't want to understand how Meghan was treated was racism and then says ... 'I don't see it as being racist -- I don't believe what she's going through' -- it's that white entitlement, privilege that makes it racist upon itself," Underwood continued. "So if you're saying 'I stand with you,' how do you address people who say then you are standing with racism? I'm not saying that you are."

Morgan quit his job at Britan's ITV last week, after receiving intense backlash for saying on-air that he didn't believe Markle had suicidal ideation.

Osbourne then asked: "So if I like Piers and he's seen as racist, I'm racist? Is that what you're saying?"

After the episode aired, Osbourne apologized on Twitter for her comments and to "anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused, or let down by what I said."

She said she was "panicked, felt blindsided [and] got defensive."

In a previous statement to Fox News, CBS said, "All matters related to the Wednesday episode of 'The Talk' are currently under internal review."