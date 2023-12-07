'The Santa Clauses' star Tim Allen accused of bad behavior on set by costar

Tim Allen's behavior on "The Santa Clauses" set allegedly wasn't in line with the spirit of Christmas.

"Tim Allen was such a b----," Casey Wilson, who appeared in the pilot episode of the TV reboot, said during an episode of her podcast "B---- Sesh," via Variety. "It was the truly single worst experience I’ve ever had with a costar ever."

Wilson, who starred on "Saturday Night Live" between 2008 and 2009, filmed with Allen for the episode and claimed he "was so f---ing rude." "The Santa Clauses," which is a reboot of the Disney film franchise "The Santa Clause," recently finished filming its second season.

"So I’m in a scene. It’s just me and Tim Allen and I’m supposed to throw things at him," Wilson recalled during the podcast episode. "I think he’s a burglar. So he’s coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there’s an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene."

"So I’m throwing things at him," she continued. "[He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, ‘You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.’ The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, ‘Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.’"

Allen had everyone "walking on eggshells" on set, according to Wilson.

"People just looked frantic," she recalled. "When he was done, he was so f---ing rude. Never made eye contact, never said anything. It was so uncomfortable."

Wilson also recalled the way Allen left the set after she finished filming a close-up.

"It’s the end, and Tim Allen goes, ‘Leaving!,’ takes his Santa cape, picks it up and drops it on the floor and walks out," Wilson explained. "And they hustle in his stand-in; lovely man, who was much nicer to act against. People are scurrying to pick up his velvet Santa coat. He’s a b----. And this is the best… I will not say who said this. This was someone that I do not know, perhaps in the crew. [He or she] breezes past me and just goes, ‘You’re seeing him on a good day.‘"

A representative for Allen did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Allen first starred as Santa in the 1994 Christmas classic, "The Santa Clause." He reprised the role again for "The Santa Clause 2" and "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause."

Allen recalled returning to set for the TV series, which first aired on Disney+ in November 2022.

"As I walked on set for the first time in the full regalia, everybody got very quiet, both adults and kids," Allen told Entertainment Weekly that year. "When I show up dressed in the full suit and everything else, there's big smiles on people's faces. Little kids are quiet. I had totally forgotten that. It does feel like Santa's in the room."

Allen's daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, plays Scott Calvin's youngest child in the reprise. However, the actor explained that the casting had "very little to do" with him.

"It's difficult to believe, but it had very little to do with me," Allen told the outlet. "I wanted to put my youngest daughter as an elf, just so she'd see herself in a movie. But as she was reading for that, she read so well that they said, 'We'd like to read her for more of a part.'"

"I said, 'Whatever you want to do. I want nothing to do with it. I don't want to pitch my daughter for a part in the movie.' But she ended up moving to the high ranks," he added. "They loved how she read, loved it so much, because she's playing a 13-year-old girl, and she is 13. They ended up casting her as Santa's daughter. It was a surprise, but it became the most amazing experience."

