Tim Allen, daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick talk 'surreal' experience working together on 'The Santa Clauses'

It was a "surreal" experience for Elizabeth Allen-Dick, the 13-year-old daughter of actor Tim Allen, to star alongside her father in the new Disney+ series "The Santa Clauses."

"He was there when I needed help, but he also let me kind of figure it out, too, which I really liked," Allen-Dick told Entertainment Tonight of working with her father.

Originally meant to be a background elf, per Allen's request, Allen-Dick impressed the team with her comedic timing.

"She drilled a very difficult mood joke, and she kept on it all the way through," Allen said of his daughter's audition, which ultimately led her to landing a part as his character Scott Calvin's youngest daughter Sandra.

On their first joint day of filming, Allen-Dick recalls Allen, "Walking down…He has the fat suit on, the makeup and the hair, and it was just the most surreal moment. I got goosebumps and I see like everyone around me, the whole cast and crew is like speechless."

Even at a young age, Allen-Dick recognizes the cultural imprint her father's role of Santa has had in popular culture.

"It's crazy because I have to think like, this is the character that they watched when they were like kids, and it was amazing to see," she said.

Although related, Allen was clear that Allen-Dick earned her spot in the show.

When speaking of getting a larger role, Allen clarified, "I said it had very little to do [with the fact] that she's related to me; she earned it."

Allen-Dick said that her father also allowed her to "experience it how I want it to," in reference to filming for the movie.

For example, she said, "He taught me a lot of things but one that stuck with me was [about] getting into the character and then adding your little twist to it. Being that character, get used to the character, make friends with the character and then kind of add some of your qualities to it and see how you can make it your own."

"The Santa Clauses" premieres on Nov. 16.