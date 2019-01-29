‘The Late Show’ mocks Roger Stone's arrest with ‘Cops’-style parody

Stephen’s Colbert’s “The Late Show” kicked off its Monday broadcast with a “Cops”-style segment on the arrest of Roger Stone – President Donald Trump’s former adviser who was taken into custody last week after federal authorities raided his home.

The parody, titled "Mueller," opened with footage of former Trump associates before cutting to the FBI’s raid on Stone’s home. A fake-FBI agent appeared on the screen to provide commentary.

“We’re here to arrest Roger Stone,” the agent began. “He’s easy to spot because he dresses like a Dick Tracy villain, he also has a tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back and, I believe, a Henry Kissinger tramp stamp.”

“Actually, pretty excited we’re arresting him because I picked him from my collusion fantasy league," before disappearing from the screen to arrest Stone.

"Well, we nabbed Stone," the agent says afterward. "We got him on lying, witness tampering, and answering the door in an open bathrobe. You don't want to know where his G. Gordon Liddy tattoo is."

The segment ended with a teaser for the next "installment," showing the agent knocking on the door of Donald Trump Jr.’s home.

“Open up, we know you’re in there. There’s a dead hippo out here,” the agent said in reference to Trump Jr.’s penchant for hunting.

Stone, a self-styled “dirty trickster,” was taken into custody last week and indicted on charges of obstruction, making false statements and witness tampering.