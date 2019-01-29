Colbert rails into Trump over border wall miss, says definition of insanity is Donald Trump

Stephen Colbert, the host of “The Late Show,” on Monday tore into President Trump for “folding like an origami swan” in negotiations over funding for his long-promised border wall, and said the president is threatening another shutdown and making the same demands.

Colbert cited a Wall Street Journal report that quoted the president saying he doubts that he’d accept anything short of the $5.7 billion for the wall in about three weeks.

CAPITOL ATTITUDE: Why Democrats are unlikely to budge on next round of border security negotiations

"So, just to be clear," Colbert said during his monologue. "He’s making the exact same offer, backed by the exact same threat, but somehow he expects different results. Well, you know what they say, the definition of insanity is Donald Trump."

Colbert was making a play on the famous quote most commonly associated with Albert Einstein, "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results."