Rob and Michele Reiner death reports suddenly sealed in mystery court order requested by LAPD

Rob and Michele Reiner's death reports have been sealed by court order, which was "initiated by" the Los Angeles Police Department.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner posted a press release stating that although Michele and Rob's cause of death reports were already made public, they have removed them.

"While the cause and manner of death were previously released on these cases, due to the court order, the information is no longer available. No other case information or records, including the Medical Examiner report, can be released or posted on the website until further notice," the press release stated, noting that a "security hold" has been placed for the time being.

The press release stated that the Medical Examiner's department received the court order on December 24 at 10:30 am.

The Medical Examiner's office noted that more information will be shared once the court order has been lifted.

ROB REINER AND WIFE MICHELE'S DEATH CERTIFICATES RELEASED

Fox News Digital has reached out to the LAPD for comment.

On Dec. 23, Rob and Michele's death certificates were released.

According to the death certificates obtained by Fox News Digital from the Los Angeles County Public Health Department , the couple were cremated at Mount Sinai Mortuary.

The certificates also confirmed what was revealed last week by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office that the Reiners died due to multiple sharp force injuries. The certificates stated the injuries were caused "with knife, by another."

On Sunday, Dec. 14, police discovered the bodies of Rob and Michele in the primary bedroom of their home in Brentwood, California.

The couple's son, Nick, was quickly named a person of interest in the investigation, and hours later, around 9:15 p.m. local time that same day, he was arrested.

On Dec. 16, authorities charged Nick in the double homicide of his parents. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders.

"He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said during a press conference. "These charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty."

No decision has been made on whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty .

Nick made his first court appearance in the case on Dec. 17, where his lawyer, famed defense attorney Alan Jackson, requested a continuance. His arraignment is now set for Jan. 7.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.